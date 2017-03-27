Father of 'Cash me Ousside' girl wants her out of Hollywood, in therapy
Around this time a year ago, Palm Beach County, Florida, sheriff's deputy Ira Peskowitz stood in a greeting card aisle, fingers trembling as he fumbled through rows of pink and purple birthday wishes to find something pretty for a little girl with eyes like his. Months before the six words she uttered on a Dr. Phil episode propelled her to internet infamy, Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli reluctantly accepted the card and a pair of Nikes from Peskowitz in a hastily-arranged meeting at the Boynton Beach Mall - more a peace offering than an early birthday present from a father she hadn't seen in years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|dogandie
|14
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|11 hr
|JULIO
|1
|Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo...
|17 hr
|getitright
|2
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|Sun
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC