Father of 'Cash me Ousside' girl wants her out of Hollywood, in therapy

Around this time a year ago, Palm Beach County, Florida, sheriff's deputy Ira Peskowitz stood in a greeting card aisle, fingers trembling as he fumbled through rows of pink and purple birthday wishes to find something pretty for a little girl with eyes like his. Months before the six words she uttered on a Dr. Phil episode propelled her to internet infamy, Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli reluctantly accepted the card and a pair of Nikes from Peskowitz in a hastily-arranged meeting at the Boynton Beach Mall - more a peace offering than an early birthday present from a father she hadn't seen in years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.