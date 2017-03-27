Family sues PBSO in 2013 shooting death of 22-year-old West Palm man
In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Friday, the family of Craig Demps claims Deputy Valran Venner had no reason to shoot the young man, who was hiding in bushes near the West Palm Beach Marriott Hotel on Okeechobee Boulevard. Demps was "on his hand and knees and his face down," when he was shot twice from behind by Verner, wrote attorney Matthew Levy, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Demps' family.
