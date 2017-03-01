ERA Real Estate Enters Palm Beach, Fl...

ERA Real Estate Enters Palm Beach, Fla. with New Affiliation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

ERA Real Estate has entered the Palm Beach, Fla., market with the affiliation of The Fite Group Luxury Homes, the company recently announced. The firm, led by principal David Fite, will now operate as The Fite Group Luxury Homes ERA Powered, serving Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and the Village of Wellington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia 22 hr Chief of Police 1
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) Wed NO SWEAT 4
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Feb 27 So They Pharted 3
Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ... Feb 26 The Mayor 1
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Feb 23 Justice4BadCats 423
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... Feb 20 Calvin 23
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC