ERA Real Estate Enters Palm Beach, Fla. with New Affiliation
ERA Real Estate has entered the Palm Beach, Fla., market with the affiliation of The Fite Group Luxury Homes, the company recently announced. The firm, led by principal David Fite, will now operate as The Fite Group Luxury Homes ERA Powered, serving Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and the Village of Wellington.
