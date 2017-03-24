Despite high scores, many minority students passed over for AP classes
Students work in a college-level marine science class at Wellington's Palm Beach Central High School in 2015. The class was part of the Advanced International Certificate of Education program, or AICE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Thu
|Filth in Blue
|1
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Mar 22
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC