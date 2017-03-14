Death is once again an option as Rick Scott signs death penalty law
Greetings from Day 8 of the legislative session in Tallahassee, where bills are moving, lobbyists are lobbying and the death penalty is back in force. Rick Scott may kill again: The state's all-time gubernatorial death-sentence record holder can now pad his lead as Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill that will reinstitute the death penalty in Florida .
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|21 hr
|I am his son
|35
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Sun
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC