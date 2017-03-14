Death is once again an option as Rick...

Death is once again an option as Rick Scott signs death penalty law

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Greetings from Day 8 of the legislative session in Tallahassee, where bills are moving, lobbyists are lobbying and the death penalty is back in force. Rick Scott may kill again: The state's all-time gubernatorial death-sentence record holder can now pad his lead as Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill that will reinstitute the death penalty in Florida .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) 14 hr Industrial Disease 12
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) 21 hr I am his son 35
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Sun Visitor 67 425
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Sun GO FUND ME 5
Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15) Mar 11 Tolbert s Victim 54
trump is upset obama did not do it Mar 9 Mark-Acreage 2
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mar 6 Charlie 5
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC