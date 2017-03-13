Coveted, Rare Chevrolets Are Set to Cross the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Block

This Bloomington Gold-winning '67 Corvette 427/400 horsepower convertible will cross the block during the 2017 Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction and is one of 16 featuring a combination that includes real factory side-pipes )-- Barrett-Jackson , The World's Greatest Collector Car AuctionsA , will bring a docket full of coveted, rare Chevrolets to its 15th Annual Palm Beach Auction, South Florida's premier automotive lifestyle event, April 6-8, 2017, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Among Barrett-Jackson's docket of featured Chevrolets is a '67 Corvette 427/400 horsepower convertible that is one of 16 painted in Greenwood Green over black vinyl interior.

