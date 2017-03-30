Convicted 1988 killer of West Palm Be...

Convicted 1988 killer of West Palm Beach cop tries to get off Death Row

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Three decades after the murder of West Palm Beach police officer Brian Chappell, Noberto "Spiderman" Pietri failed in another attempt Thursday to get off Death Row. After rattling off how Pietri escaped prison, killed Chappell, and continued to commit violent crimes while on the lam,e Palm Beach County Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes said that "the court believes that that penalty was absolutely appropriate."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) 4 min Victim 26
Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15) 58 min Deadly PBC 15
News PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday 10 hr SLLPT 1
News Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou... Mar 27 JULIO 1
News Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo... Mar 27 getitright 2
News New Lake Worth community center for recovering ... Mar 26 Mary M 1
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 50
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC