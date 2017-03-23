China says there's no going back from globalisation

China said it is time to face the reality of globalisation, using its attendance at an Asian summit to try and counter the protectionist sentiments that are rising across the Pacific and in Europe. "We should try to solve the economic imbalance, promote a more inclusive economic globalisation and let it light every corner of the world," Vice- A Premier Zhang Gaoli on Saturday told the Boao Forum for Asia , an annual summit to deliver Asian - particularly Chinese - voices on global issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.