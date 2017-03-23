China says there's no going back from...

China says there's no going back from globalisation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NEWS.com.au

China said it is time to face the reality of globalisation, using its attendance at an Asian summit to try and counter the protectionist sentiments that are rising across the Pacific and in Europe. "We should try to solve the economic imbalance, promote a more inclusive economic globalisation and let it light every corner of the world," Vice- A Premier Zhang Gaoli on Saturday told the Boao Forum for Asia , an annual summit to deliver Asian - particularly Chinese - voices on global issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Lake Worth community center for recovering ... 9 hr Mary M 1
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 23 Cleveland Ohio 37
Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption Mar 23 Filth in Blue 1
The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th... Mar 22 Palm Beach Pedi S... 1
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Mar 22 WPB Guy 14
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Mar 18 FL native 33
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC