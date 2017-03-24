"Cash Me Outside" Girl's Mother Sued for Bar Fight
For anyone who has social media, you've probably heard about the "Cash Me Outside" girl or at least are familiar with her hugely viral catchphrase. Danielle Bregoli, 13, appeared on Dr. Phil's talk show in an episode called "I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-year-old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime."
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Journal.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|14 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|21 hr
|Filth in Blue
|1
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Wed
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Wed
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC