Boynton Beach's firefighters raise more than $30,000 for MDA

13 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Staff photo by Richard Graulich 08/29/08 Palm Beach Post WEST PALM BEACH - Firefighter Paramedic Sergio Jatoba holds out his boot for donations for the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Muscular Dystrophy Association With donations from the public, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and members of the Boynton Beach Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1891 raised more than $30,000 in February for the Muscular Dystrophy Association . February was the annual "Fill the Boot" event for the city.

