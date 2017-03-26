Body of woman, 21, found in West Palm-area home; Man, 24, arrested
A man from Palm Beach County has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found Saturday morning inside of an area home . Randy Allen Herman, Jr., 24, appeared in court Sunday and is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of 21-year-old Brooke Preston.
