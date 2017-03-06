Bike safety campaign at Xing of Fores...

Bike safety campaign at Xing of Forest Hill and Military

A pedestrian and bicycle safety campaign will be conducted at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail on Tuesday, March 7, by the Florida Department of Transportation , the Palm Beach Metropolitan Planning Organization, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Springs Police Department. Volunteers will hand out safety literature and talk to pedestrians and bicyclists about ways to stay safe during their daily travels.

