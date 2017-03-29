Authorities: Police open fire on driv...

Authorities: Police open fire on driver on grounds of U.S. Capitol

Police opened fire on a suspect who crashed into a police cruiser outside the Rayburn building on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning, D.C. police said. The incident started at 9:30 a.m. when calls came in for shots fired.

