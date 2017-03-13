79-Year-old woman killed in Jog Road ...

79-Year-old woman killed in Jog Road crash

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Jog Road in suburban West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 2014 Toyota pickup truck was traveling northbound at 11:32 a.m. on Jog Road in the inside lane near Meathe Drive.

