12 New Breweries in Broward and Palm Beach Counties to Look Out For in 2017
Craft Beer Cartel and Riverside Market cofounders Julian and Lisa Seigel have partnered with Native Brewing's Adam Fine and the Restaurant People to open New River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale A few years ago, if you were to head out to the bar for an ice cold beer, good luck finding a locally brewed one on tap anywhere in the tri-county area. In 2010, there wasn't a single production brewery in Broward or Palm Beach County, with only a handful of brewpubs crafting their own suds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|dogandie
|14
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|Mar 27
|JULIO
|1
|Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo...
|Mar 27
|getitright
|2
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|Mar 26
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC