Who's PBC's Teacher of the Year? Hint: She teaches English
Evangeline Aguirre, who teaches ESOL English at Palm Beach Central High is awarded PBC Teacher of the Year Tuesday morning. Schools Superintendent Robert Avossa arrived Tuesday morning at Palm Beach Central High's campus to give teacher Evangeline Aguirre the day off - after of course, he told her she has been named Palm Beach County Teacher of the Year.
