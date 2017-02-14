While earning an MBA, 4th-generation PBer Lilly Leas craves one island dish
In the relatively short time she's been carving out a career path, she's held executive positions with marketing/PR firms and founded and built up her own to such a successful extent that it was recently purchased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|Wed
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|45
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Feb 12
|Craig
|71
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Feb 11
|Steve
|2
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Feb 9
|el chapo Gorka
|10
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC