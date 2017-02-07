Weekend visit to Trump resort by Japana s Abe raises an ethics question: Who pays?

The visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Trump-family-owned Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend is fraught with ethical problems. Will U.S. taxpayers pay for Abe? Will Abe stay for free? Will Abe pay Trump, who will give the money to the U.S. Treasury? "I'm hoping the White House will clarify the arrangement, but every financial scenario I can think of compromises the office and presents a significant conflict of interest that every other modern president has taken pains to prevent," said John Wonderlich, executive editor of the Sunlight Foundation , which pushes for government openness.

