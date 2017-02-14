Trump's visits to Florida costing sheriff $1.5 million in OT - Tue, 14 Feb 2017 PST
Donald Trump's visits to his South Florida estate since he was elected president have cost the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department $1.5 million in overtime costs. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is confident the money his department has spent while assisting the Secret Service will be reimbursed by the federal government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|3 hr
|Dah
|43
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|6 hr
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Feb 12
|Craig
|71
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Feb 11
|Steve
|2
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Feb 9
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC