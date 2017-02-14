Trump's visits to Florida costing she...

Trump's visits to Florida costing sheriff $1.5 million in OT - Tue, 14 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Donald Trump's visits to his South Florida estate since he was elected president have cost the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department $1.5 million in overtime costs. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is confident the money his department has spent while assisting the Secret Service will be reimbursed by the federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et... 3 hr Dah 43
News Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'... 6 hr RUSSKI PUPPET 6
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Feb 12 Craig 71
News Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11) Feb 11 Phart Holy 23
News Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ... Feb 11 Steve 2
Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16) Feb 9 el chapo Gorka 10
News The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 3
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,865,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC