Trump proposal would deport more immigrants immediately

Two draft memos signed in 2017 by John F. Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, outline an aggressive mission for the immigration authorities that would rescind policies put in place by President Barack Obama that focused mainly on removing serious criminals. Two draft memos signed in 2017 by John F. Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, outline an aggressive mission for the immigration authorities that would rescind policies put in place by President Barack Obama that focused mainly on removing serious criminals.

