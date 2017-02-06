Trump partied with convicted felon at Red Cross ball in Palm Beach
While protesters stood outside his Mar-a-Lago club Saturday night in Palm Beach, tuxedo-clad President Donald Trump and first lady Melania were being entertained by the organizers of the Red Cross Ball. And among those cozying up to the world's most powerful man was a convicted felon named J.J. Cafaro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|to mr trump
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|2
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC