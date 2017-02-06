Trump partied with convicted felon at...

Trump partied with convicted felon at Red Cross ball in Palm Beach

11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

While protesters stood outside his Mar-a-Lago club Saturday night in Palm Beach, tuxedo-clad President Donald Trump and first lady Melania were being entertained by the organizers of the Red Cross Ball. And among those cozying up to the world's most powerful man was a convicted felon named J.J. Cafaro.

