Trump in Palm Beach: Motorcade leads to rush hour tie-ups
Southbound South Ocean Boulevard is closed to traffic, including pedestrians, at South County Road after the U.S. Secret Service mandated a temporary road closure Friday. Local traffic traveling as far a Woodbridge Road is permitted to pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|to mr trump
|14 hr
|we trump busters
|2
|from the people of seattle
|14 hr
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|17 hr
|LezBeAlone
|5
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Thu
|187CAT
|421
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Jan 30
|Polar Bear
|32
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC