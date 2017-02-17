Trump gets out of Washington, shiftin...

Trump gets out of Washington, shifting from rocky start

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Times

President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Trump is visiting Boeing South Carolina to see the Boeing 787 Dreamliner before heading to his estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... 1 hr Battle Tested 18
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Fri Guest 10
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) Fri Nosweat 3
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'... Feb 14 RUSSKI PUPPET 6
News Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11) Feb 11 Phart Holy 23
News Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ... Feb 11 Steve 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC