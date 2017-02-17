Trump family's elaborate lifestyle co...

Trump family's elaborate lifestyle comes at taxpayer expense

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

On Friday, President Trump and his entourage will jet for the third straight weekend to a working getaway at his oceanfront Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. On Saturday, Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr., with their Secret Service details in tow, will be nearly 8,000 miles away in the United Arab Emirates, attending the grand opening of a Trump-brand golf resort in the "Beverly Hills of Dubai."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... 1 hr huntcoyotes 14
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) 17 hr Guest 10
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) 20 hr Nosweat 3
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'... Feb 14 RUSSKI PUPPET 6
News Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11) Feb 11 Phart Holy 23
News Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ... Feb 11 Steve 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC