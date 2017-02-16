Trial to begin today against PBSO in ...

Trial to begin today against PBSO in 2012 shooting of Seth Adams

Read more: Palm Beach Post

The widow of a beloved Hollywood actor and the wife of a prominent West Palm Beach attorney, who has ties to a federal judge and a former U.S. congressman, are among the potential jurors who could be selected today to decide a lawsuit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in the death of Seth Adams. The two, along with a retired immigration attorney and a security officer at Jupiter Medical Center, are among the 23 prospective jurors who were selected Monday.

