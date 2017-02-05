The sun shines on the Mar-a-Lago estate where U.S. President-elect...
In December, 1960, John F. Kennedy, the president-elect, was in his family's compound on North Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, working on his cabinet appointments and what would be his landmark "New Frontier" inauguration speech. Around 10am on December 11 Kennedy and his wife Jackie left the compound to go to Mass at a nearby church.
