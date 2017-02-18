The Mar-a-Lago resort as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister...
Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller. On any given weekend, you might catch President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top Mideast dealmaker, Jared Kushner, by the beachside soft serve ice cream machine, or his reclusive chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, on the dining patio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|19
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|7 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Fri
|Guest
|10
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Feb 11
|Steve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC