The Latest: White House says Trump 'r...

The Latest: White House says Trump 'respects' courts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks to reporters while on board Air Force One over Maryland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks to reporters while on board Air Force One over Maryland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 3
Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13) Feb 4 Musikologist 8
Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump Feb 4 Dirty Norcross 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Feb 4 Leah 29
to mr trump Feb 3 we trump busters 2
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Feb 3 LezBeAlone 5
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC