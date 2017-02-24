The Deep State Comes to America
U.S. President Donald Trump announces his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and that acting adviser Keith Kellogg will become the chief of staff of the National Security Council at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|Feb 15
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|45
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC