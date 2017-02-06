Teen pleads guilty in classmate's stabbing
Jose Perez Decorcho, 17, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon during commission of a felony, and possession of a weapon on school property. He will be sentenced March 27. Jose Perez Decorcho, 17, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon during commission of a felony, and possession of a weapon on school property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|16 hr
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Sat
|Leah
|29
|to mr trump
|Fri
|we trump busters
|2
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 24
|Brian_G
|13
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC