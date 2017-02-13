See what $24K gets you for Valentine's Day at this Palm Beach hotel
The Brazilian Court in Palm Beach is offering couples a four-night stay in its grand Hepburn Suite starting at $24,000 this Valentine's Day. The "24k Magic" package also includes a $10,000 shopping spree at Cartier, 24k gold champagne glasses, and dinner that features gold in every course.
