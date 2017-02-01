Saturday march not canceled, two groups say

An anti-Trump march planned for this weekend is still on, according to two groups, even though a lead organizer said it was canceled. Lead organizer Stephen Milo said in statement Thursday that Saturday's March to Mar-a-Lago was being canceled because of "the possibility of the march turning into an angry confrontational demonstration vs. a joyful show of unity" as originally envisioned.

