Sant Ambroeus Showcases 1950s Italian Glamour in Palm Beach
One of New York's best-loved restaurants, Sant Ambroeus , which has three locations in the city and a fourth in Southampton, has finally expanded outside the state, opening an outpost at the new Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach. After a little over a month, a table at Sant Ambroeus is already one of the toughest to score in the tony town.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|20 hr
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|to mr trump
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|2
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 24
|Brian_G
|13
