Royal Palm mayor, county commish clash over response to car burglaries

Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto admonished Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay in a recent email as she sought to address a constituent complaint about car burglaries in the village. The flare-up, revealed in public emails between them and other elected officials, was a break from the usually harmonious dealings between local public officials, and it was especially noteworthy because it occurred between officials who share constituents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.