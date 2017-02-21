Royal Palm mayor, county commish clas...

Royal Palm mayor, county commish clash over response to car burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto admonished Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay in a recent email as she sought to address a constituent complaint about car burglaries in the village. The flare-up, revealed in public emails between them and other elected officials, was a break from the usually harmonious dealings between local public officials, and it was especially noteworthy because it occurred between officials who share constituents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... 22 hr Calvin 23
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Feb 17 Guest 10
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) Feb 17 Nosweat 3
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'... Feb 14 RUSSKI PUPPET 6
News Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11) Feb 11 Phart Holy 23
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC