Ross confirmed to Cabinet, but White House refuses to release his answers on Russia
Wilbur Ross testifies on Capitol Hill at his confirmation hearing, Jan. 18, 2017. The Senate confirmed him as commerce secretary on Monday, Feb. 27. Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross, center, listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mon
|So They Pharted
|3
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Sun
|The Mayor
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC