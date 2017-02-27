Ross confirmed to Cabinet, but White House refuses to release his answers on Russia

Wilbur Ross testifies on Capitol Hill at his confirmation hearing, Jan. 18, 2017. The Senate confirmed him as commerce secretary on Monday, Feb. 27. Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross, center, listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.