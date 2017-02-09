Retrial begins for teen charged in fatal crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- - Today, the retrial started for a teenager accused of crashing into and killing a Boca Raton woman in 2015. Testifying in court, 16-year-old Wesley Brown told the jury that he never meant to crash into and kill Wendy Harris-Aceves, a mom of two from Boca Raton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|8 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|to mr trump
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|2
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC