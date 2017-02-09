Retrial begins for teen charged in fatal crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- - Today, the retrial started for a teenager accused of crashing into and killing a Boca Raton woman in 2015. Testifying in court, 16-year-old Wesley Brown told the jury that he never meant to crash into and kill Wendy Harris-Aceves, a mom of two from Boca Raton.

