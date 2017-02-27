Report: Ferrari has device to roll back odometers to 0
A lawsuit filed by a Ferrari salesman from Palm Beach, Florida, may have aired some of Ferrari's dirty laundry. According to a lawsuit filed in a Southern Florida district court by former salesman Robert "Bud" Root, the ex-employee alleged that New Country Motor Cars of Palm Beach wrongfully terminated the man based on his age and other factors.
