Pot not: Not yet in West Palm Beach, city decides
The moratorium, given preliminary approval Feb. 13 by the city commission, will be in effect until Oct. 1, unless commissioners decide otherwise. Florida voters last November approved expanding availability of medical pot for conditions from cancer to epilepsy, ALS, Parkinson's, MS, Crohn's and PTSD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|44 min
|Did Not Vote For Him
|20
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Feb 11
|Steve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC