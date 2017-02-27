Pilots' group: staff TSA at Lantana airport during Trump Palm Beach stays
A security screening center at the Lantana airport is the latest proposal to the feds to relieve the financial beating businesses take whenever President Donald Trump is at his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago estate. Businesses at Lantana also have asked the U.S. Secret Service to allow a corridor to the west and south that would allow flight schools and other outfits to do limited operations during restrictions.
