PBSO & PB Diocese fight human trafficking
Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Palm Beach is teaming up with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in the fight against human trafficking. The U.S Department of Justice has provided a $1.5 million three-year grant that will be used to aid the victims.
