PBC Urban League celebrates Black History Month
Now that Black History Month is coming to a close, the Urban League of Palm Beach County is celebrating some major milestones in their efforts to empower the black community. The organization hosted a Heritage Day breakfast this Monday morning to highlight the contributions of African Americans in Palm Beach County and across the country.
