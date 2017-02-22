Palm Beach State opens long-awaited western campus
After a decade of delays, Palm Beach County's growing western communities finally have a college campus to call their own. Palm Beach State College on Monday will open a 50,000-square foot facility in Loxahatchee Groves that will serve Wellington , Royal Palm Beach and The Acreage - areas a 2005 study found lacked access to higher education.
