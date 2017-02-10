Palm Beach Official Asks Governor for...

Palm Beach Official Asks Governor for Opioid-crisis Help

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

A Palm Beach County commissioner is asking Gov. Rick Scott to declare a public health emergency that would help Florida jurisdictions deal with problems related to opioid-abuse. Melissa McKinlay wrote a letter to the governor last week asking for the help since she said local governments can't tackle the problems alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et... 3 hr davy 22
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) 19 hr Craig 71
News Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11) Sat Phart Holy 23
News Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ... Sat Steve 2
Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16) Feb 9 el chapo Gorka 10
News The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 3
Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13) Feb 4 Musikologist 8
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,116 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC