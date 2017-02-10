Palm Beach Official Asks Governor for Opioid-crisis Help
A Palm Beach County commissioner is asking Gov. Rick Scott to declare a public health emergency that would help Florida jurisdictions deal with problems related to opioid-abuse. Melissa McKinlay wrote a letter to the governor last week asking for the help since she said local governments can't tackle the problems alone.
