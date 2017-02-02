Palm Beach County busts code penalties by more than 90 percent

Four penalties for unrelated Palm Beach County code violations dating as far back as the 2004 hurricanes are set to be reduced from more than $1 million down to about 9 cents on the dollar, according to a memo for next Tuesday's Palm Beach County Commission meeting . Code enforcement officials have stressed that dramatic reductions are the norm ; that the ultimate goal isn't to collect a big penalty but to get people in compliance.

