Palm Beach County busts code penaltie...

Palm Beach County busts code penalties by more than 90 percent

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Four penalties for unrelated Palm Beach County code violations dating as far back as the 2004 hurricanes are set to be reduced from more than $1 million down to about 9 cents on the dollar, according to a memo for next Tuesday's Palm Beach County Commission meeting . Code enforcement officials have stressed that dramatic reductions are the norm ; that the ultimate goal isn't to collect a big penalty but to get people in compliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) 3 hr 187CAT 421
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Jan 31 Mict 4
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Jan 30 Polar Bear 32
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Jan 29 Training OFC 1
North County Court Elderly Care Jan 27 Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Jan 27 The Clerks Office 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC