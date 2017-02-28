Palm Beach ambulance official: We are - framed' on balance billing

Consumers from Palm Beach County and around the state are telling Florida officials they fear calling 911 because of ambulance charges that come as a shock , but ambulance officials said at a meeting Tuesday they are being set up for blame on so-called balance billing. "The ambulance providers are being framed as the cause of this balance billing when it's actually the insurance provider," said Darrel Donatto, Deputy Fire Rescue Chief for the town of Palm Beach.

