Now Casting: Romantic Short "Down Through" + 3 More Paid Gigs

Before you head off into the weekend, you don't want to miss today's roundup of casting opportunities, each of which is perfect for your reel! We have a dramatic short film casting several roles, a national commercial, and more great gigs that pay! "DOWN THROUGH" Casting is underway for "Down Through," a 1530 minute short depicting "two individuals who fail to come together as a couple because they don't know they aren't meant for each other." Seeking talent for lead, supporting, and day player roles, the piece is slated to shoot June 1216 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will pay $50$100/day, depending on the role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.