Now Casting: Romantic Short "Down Thr...

Now Casting: Romantic Short "Down Through" + 3 More Paid Gigs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Back Stage

Before you head off into the weekend, you don't want to miss today's roundup of casting opportunities, each of which is perfect for your reel! We have a dramatic short film casting several roles, a national commercial, and more great gigs that pay! "DOWN THROUGH" Casting is underway for "Down Through," a 1530 minute short depicting "two individuals who fail to come together as a couple because they don't know they aren't meant for each other." Seeking talent for lead, supporting, and day player roles, the piece is slated to shoot June 1216 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will pay $50$100/day, depending on the role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... 11 min Retribution 19
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... 3 hr USA Today 1
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Fri Guest 10
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'... Feb 14 RUSSKI PUPPET 6
News Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11) Feb 11 Phart Holy 23
News Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ... Feb 11 Steve 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC