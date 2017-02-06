Boca Raton P.F. Chang's forced to close after 35 live roaches fo - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather The P.F. Chang's China Bistro on Glades Road was forced to close temporarily after a health inspection found a long list of violations, including 35 live roaches. The restaurant, at the University Commons plaza on Glades Road just east of I-95, was ordered closed after the Jan. 31 inspection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.