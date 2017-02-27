Monday, February 27th, 2017
TODAY'S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . . Robin Welch Kennedy, a Florida teacher, who had her teaching license suspended after she was seen pulling chairs out from under students causing them to fall to the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.
