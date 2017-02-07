Miller (Palm Beach Post/Damon Higgins) The first visit by new...

The first visit by new President Donald Trump cost aviation-related businesses at Lantana Airport an estimated $50,000 this past weekend alone, and with Trump reportedly making another visit next weekend, a flight school that's the airport's biggest tenant already is looking to leave Palm Beach County, an airport manager said this week. It's not just this past weekend; "the question is 'how many of those 3-day periods do you have?"" Jonathan Miller, CEO of Stellar Aviation, said late Monday.

