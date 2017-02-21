Man takes $150,000 Maserati on a test drive and steals it

Man takes $150,000 Maserati on a test drive and ditches the salesman at a Florida boat dock to steal the ride A man is accused of stealing a $150,000 Maserati after taking the luxury vehicle on a test drive and ditching the car salesman at a Florida boat dock. Michael McGilvary turned up to the Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale dealership to test drive a Maserati and claimed to the salesman he wanted to show off the hot ride to his girlfriend on Tuesday.

